Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Appeals court overturns murder conviction

Appeals court overturns murder conviction

Fourth Department orders new trial

By: Bennett Loudon October 3, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a murder conviction and ordered a new trial because of a problem with a jury note.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo