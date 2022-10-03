Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Intent to sell narcotics: People v. Lewis

Fourth Department – Intent to sell narcotics: People v. Lewis

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Intent to sell narcotics Accomplice People v. Lewis KA 19-01122 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He argues that a rational jury could not have found from the trial evidence that the defendant acted as an accomplice by ...

