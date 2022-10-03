Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits

High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits

By: The Associated Press October 3, 2022 0

The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks. Relatives of people killed in terrorist attacks in France and Turkey had sued Google, Twitter, and Facebook. They accused the companies of helping terrorists spread their message and radicalize new recruits. The court will hear the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo