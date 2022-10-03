Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Federal preemption: Glover v. Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Second Circuit – Federal preemption: Glover v. Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Federal preemption State tort claims – Adequate warnings to regulators Glover v. Bausch & Lomb, Inc. 20-1156-cv Judges Lynch and Nardini Background: The plaintiffs appealed from a judgment dismissing their claims alleging injuries from a medical device as being preempted by the federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. They appeal the judgment ...

