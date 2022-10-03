Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court won’t hear troopers’ appeal in records case

By: The Associated Press October 3, 2022 0

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by the Connecticut State Police Union in its challenge of a police accountability law that allows public disclosure of certain state trooper personnel files and internal investigation reports. At issue were documents in internal probes that end with no finding of wrongdoing. The union argued ...

