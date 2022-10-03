Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / public records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of October 3, 2022

Upcoming Foreclosures as of October 3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2022 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 2097 Culver Rd Rochester 14609 10/03/2022 01:00 PM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, PC N/A 6 Costello Park Rochester 14608 10/03/2022 01:30 PM Bronster, ...

