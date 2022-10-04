Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Erie County gets $2 million for consumer protection

Funding provided by settlement of legal action

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2022 0

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced $2 million in funding to Erie County to bolster consumer protection programs in western New York.

