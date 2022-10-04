Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Res ipsa loquitur: McGirr v. Shifflet

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Res ipsa loquitur Exclusive control McGirr v. Shifflet CA 21-00451 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries he sustained when, while renting the defendant’s cottage, a portion of the deck abutting the cottage separated from the house, causing the deck to sink ...

