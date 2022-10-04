Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 26, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 26, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 26, 2022       77 14420 HENDERSON, BONNIE J et ano to WHITE, OLGA et ano Property Address: 100 LYNNWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12724 Page: 0660 Tax Account: 054.17-1-34 Full Sale Price: $225,000.00 HOWARD, PRISCILLA J et ano to PAZ, MIGUEL A et ano Property Address: 22 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo