Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 27, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 27, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 27, 2022          70 NOT PROVIDED COOK, DONALD F to COOK, DONALD JAMES Property Address: RIDGE ROAD, CLARKSON NY Liber: 12725 Page: 0128 Tax Account: 053.01-1-2.003 Full Sale Price: $20,000.00 KIRIK, TONY Y et ano to CHERRY CREEK CRE, LLC et ano Property Address: 212 CHERRY CREEK LANE, GREECE NY Liber: ...

