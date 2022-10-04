Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 26, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 26, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 26, 2022         92 NOT PROVIDED HULIN, AMY & VELJOVSKI, ALEKSANDAR Property Address: 88 LITTLE TREE LANE, PARMA NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $262,310.00 14416 BAYNE, DAVID E & PIERCE BAYNE, KELLY A Property Address: 428 JOHNSON ROAD, RIGA NY 14416 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $50,000.00 14420 KELLEY, BRANDON ...

