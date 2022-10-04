Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 27, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 27, 2022         93 NOT PROVIDED CA MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC & CA MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC Property Address: 4176 MT READ BOULEVARD, NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $263,600.00 MCS1 PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 616 WILKINS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: BP401K TRUST Amount: $69,000.00 ROC POINTE PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 1555 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, GREECE NY Lender: ...

