Home / News / New trial granted in robbery case

New trial granted in robbery case

Judge should have allowed alibi testimony

By: Bennett Loudon October 4, 2022 0

A state appeals court has ordered a new trial in a robbery case because of insufficient evidence and the judge’s refusal to allow the defendant to submit a late notice of alibi.

