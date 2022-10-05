Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Amazon suspends at least 50 workers after fire protest

Amazon suspends at least 50 workers after fire protest

By: The Associated Press October 5, 2022 0

Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse that voted to unionize earlier ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo