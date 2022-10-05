Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Dangerous mental disorder: NYS Office of Mental Health v. John P.

Fourth Department – Dangerous mental disorder: NYS Office of Mental Health v. John P.

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Dangerous mental disorder Re-confinement – Post-release behavior NYS Office of Mental Health v. John P. CA 21-00912 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The respondent appealed from an order that concluded that he suffers from a dangerous mental disorder required that he be confined in a secure facility for four ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo