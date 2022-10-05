Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 28, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 28, 2022       72 14420 SMITH, JOAN Y et ano to MARTIN, MAUREEN M Property Address: 8 EVELYN DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12726 Page: 0111 Tax Account: 069.10-3-70 Full Sale Price: $175,000.00 14428 HEBERLE, EDWIN W to EDWIN W HEBERLE REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST et ano Property Address: 25 RIDGEFIELD DRIVE, CHURCHVILLE NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo