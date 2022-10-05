Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 28, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 28, 2022         107 NOT PROVIDED HARMON, ROBERT C Property Address: 68 WILLHURST DRIVE, GATES NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $176,800.00 MCS1 PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 116 CURTIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: BP401K TRUST Amount: $58,000.00 14420 CZERNIAK, NEIL W III Property Address: 15 SHERWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT ...

