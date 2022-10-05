Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Ineffective assistance of counsel: United States v. Sainfil

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Ineffective assistance of counsel Miranda statements – Deficient performance United States v. Sainfil 20-778 Judges Kearse, Jacobs, and Nardini Background: The defendant was convicted of armed robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 219 months in prison. He argues on appeal that his counsel was ...

