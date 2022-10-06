Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / City settles Daniel Prude lawsuit for $12 million

City settles Daniel Prude lawsuit for $12 million

Agreement includes no admission of liability

By: Bennett Loudon October 6, 2022 0

The city of Rochester has agreed to pay $12 million to settle a federal lawsuit filed by the family of 41-year-old Daniel Prude, who died after being physically restrained by Rochester Police Department officers on March 23, 2020.

