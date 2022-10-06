Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law

Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL HILL October 6, 2022 0

A federal judge halted key provisions Thursday of New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought, saying multiple parts of a law the state passed this year are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby focused on multiple parts of the law, saying licensing requirements — ...

