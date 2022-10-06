Fourth Department – Child custody: Brady J.S. v. Darla A. B.

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Lincoln hearing – Parent’s past criminal history Brady J.S. v. Darla A. B. CAF 21-00093 Appealed from Family Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner father filed a petition seeking custody of his child six years after being released from prison. He had secured gainful employment, purchased a home, and ...

