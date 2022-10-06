Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 29, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 29, 2022    65 NOT PROVIDED ENGLERT, WILLIAM J to ELLIOTTS ELITE SERVICES LLC Property Address: 96 SNOWY OWL RIDGE, GREECE NY Liber: 12726 Page: 0417 Tax Account: 044.04-8-7 Full Sale Price: $161,000.00 14420 MENDON LAND AND CAPITAL LLC to CEDARFIELD COMMONS PROFESSIONAL CENTER LLC Property Address: 75 HIGH STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12726 ...

