Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 29, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 29, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 29, 2022      98 NOT PROVIDED AUSTIN, VAUGHON Property Address: 409 PEMBERTON ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $3,291.00 BURRONI, MARIA S Property Address: 190 RUSSELL AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 VINCENT, ANNETTE C Property Address: 230 VAN VOORHIS AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,900.00 14420 CEDARFIELD COMMONS PROFESSIONAL CENTER ...

