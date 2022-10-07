Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Freedom of Information Act: American Oversight v. U.S. Department of Justice

Second Circuit – Freedom of Information Act: American Oversight v. U.S. Department of Justice

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Freedom of Information Act Attorney-work-product – Waiver American Oversight v. U.S. Department of Justice 21-1266 Judges Raggi, Wesley, and Carney Background: The plaintiff commenced an action pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act seeking to compel the defendants to produce notes and memoranda memorializing interviews conducted by federal prosecutors and law enforcement ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo