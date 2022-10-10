Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Fake heiress Anna Sorokin placed under house arrest

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin placed under house arrest

By: The Associated Press October 10, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin's case became the basis for the series "Inventing Anna" on Netflix. She was released Friday from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo