Home / News / Kevin Spacey faces NY jury in sexual assault lawsuit

Kevin Spacey faces NY jury in sexual assault lawsuit

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS October 10, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Spacey's lawyer told a jury Thursday that a sexual misconduct allegation that derailed his theatrical career was the product of a young actor's inability to tell the difference between real life and a scene he played on Broadway eight times a week. Jurors in a New York courtroom heard opening statements ...

