Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 30, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 30, 2022        80 14420 CUMMINGS, VICTORIA K et ano to MORABITO, LINDSEY et ano Property Address: 8 CAM TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12727 Page: 0269 Tax Account: 070.01-1-20.002 Full Sale Price: $570,000.00 HEYWOOD, BRENT D to GRAPENSTETER, VALERIE M et ano Property Address: 11 CRAIG HILL DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY ...

