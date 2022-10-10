Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 30, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 30, 2022        84 NOT PROVIDED 109 STRONG STREET, LLC Property Address: 109-115 STRONG STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $60,000.00 DENALI EXCELSIOR LLC & DENALI EXCELSIOR LLC Property Address: 33-35 HOLLEY STREET, SWEDEN NY Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $232,500.00 IPPOLITO, MARK P Property Address: 73 ASBURY, ...

