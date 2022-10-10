Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home

NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home

By: The Associated Press MICHELLE L. PRICE October 10, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two teenagers were shot outside his Long Island home Sunday afternoon. The boys, both 17, were walking with a third teenager on the street in Shirley, New York, where Zeldin lives when they were hit by ...

