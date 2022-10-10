Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / public records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of October 10, 2022

Upcoming Foreclosures as of October 10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2022 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 903 Westage At The Hbr Rochester 14617 10/07/2022 02:00 PM Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP N/A 73 Close Hollow Dr Hamlin 14464 10/11/2022 03:30 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo