Fourth Department – Snowmobile accident: Stanley v. Thomas

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Snowmobile accident Dram Shop Act – Negligent entrustment Stanley v. Thomas 21-00983 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The decedent died after he drove a snowmobile, lent to him by the defendant, into the side of an overpass located adjacent to a trail on which he and his companions had ...

