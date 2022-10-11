Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 3, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 3, 2022         91  NOT PROVIDED DIVINE ESSENCE ENTERPRISES, LLC to LAJUETT, RYAN Property Address: 23 ONEIDA STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12728 Page: 0031 Tax Account: 091.75-3-28 Full Sale Price: $120,000.00 14420 AVEZZANO, JASON et al to THOMPSON, LAURA ROSE Property Address: 6085 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12727 Page: 0684 Tax ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo