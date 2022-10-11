Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded October 3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 3, 2022        102 NOT PROVIDED BRINKEL, PAUL & BRONGO, NICOLE A Property Address: 474 LAKE SHORE DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $120,000.00 CAPERS, EUNICE Property Address: 45 HUNTINGTON PARK, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $17,500.00 FROM HOUSE 2 HOME LLC Property Address: 231 WEBSTER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: LIMA ...

