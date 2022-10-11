Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Brady material: McCray v. Capra

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Brady material Mental health records – Confrontation clause McCray v. Capra 18-2336 Judges Jacobs, Lynch, and Sullivan Background: The petitioner appealed from the denial of his writ of habeas corpus following his conviction for first-degree rape. He argues that the court violated his rights under Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83 (1963), ...

