Seller exploits gun-buyback loophole with help of 3D printer

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL HILL October 11, 2022 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk that he then turned in for $21,000 in gift cards. The seller, who identified himself by a pseudonym, said he traveled ...

