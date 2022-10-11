Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork

Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO October 11, 2022 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments over a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. The case's outcome is important to the nation's $26-billion-a-year pork industry, but the outcome could also limit states' ability to pass laws with impact outside their borders, from laws ...

