Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Appeals court reinstates charges dropped on speedy trial grounds

Appeals court reinstates charges dropped on speedy trial grounds

Fourth Department reverses lower court

By: Bennett Loudon October 12, 2022 0

In a split decision, a state appeals court has reinstated an indictment that had been dismissed by a lower court judge on speedy trials grounds.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo