Fourth Department – Labor Law: Thomas v. North County Family Health Center Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Plaintiff’s choice to use improper equipment Thomas v. North County Family Health Center Inc. CA 21-01337 Appealed from Supreme Court, Jefferson County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover damages for injuries he sustained when he fell from an A-frame ladder, which tipped over while he was carrying ...

