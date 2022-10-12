Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 4, 2022        91 NOT PROVIDED PNF PARTNERS LLC to DARGOUT, JACLYNN et ano Property Address: 51-53 CUMMINGS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12728 Page: 0426 Tax Account: 107.37-2-17.001 Full Sale Price: $80,000.00 14420 HUSSONG-KALLEN, MARY M to HECTOR, EMILY et ano Property Address: 8 OLD ELM DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12729 Page: ...

