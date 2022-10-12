Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 25-29-30, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 25-29-30, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded August 25, 2022 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT RENFORD, BENJAMIN J et ano Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: ROSCOE, CHESTER JR et ano Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: RUSHTON, RENNO J Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: SASS, ERIC Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: SPENCER, GARRETT et ...

