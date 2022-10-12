Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded August 29-30, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 29, 2022 LIEN RELEASE LANG, CYNTHIA Favor: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 2515 CULVER ROAD APT 241, ROCHESTER NY 14609 ZAPESOCHNY, HELEN Favor: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 43 MAYBROOKE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618 Liens Filed Recorded August 30, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN KORTZ, AMANDA R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,363.16 MATLOCK, JASON Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $147,174.34 LIEN RELEASE GRM ASSETS LLC Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 105 ...

