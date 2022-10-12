Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded October 4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 4, 2022          100 NOT PROVIDED EATON, KANE J Property Address: 36 WOODLAND PARK, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $60,000.00 14420 BAGLIONI, SARA E & STEFFEN, CODY J Property Address: 51 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MONROE COUNT OF Amount: $14,926.50 CARTER, ANDREW D & CARTER, CARRIE ...

