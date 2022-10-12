Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, August 25-29-30, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, August 25-29-30, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 25, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC Appoints: LOANCARE LLC Powers of Attorney Recorded August 29, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY GULVIN, RACHEL ANN Appoints: GULVIN, NICHOLAS AMBROSE US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION NOT I Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo