Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Collateral order doctrine: Belya v. Kapral, et al.

Second Circuit – Collateral order doctrine: Belya v. Kapral, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Collateral order doctrine Religious autonomy principle Belya v. Kapral, et al. 21-1498 Judges Chin, Lohier, and Roginson Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action contending that the defendants defamed him when they publicly accused him of forging a series of letters relating to his appointment. The defendants are church officials and organizations who ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo