Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Court reinstates lawsuit

Court reinstates lawsuit

Complaint seeks damages for injuries caused by snowplow collision

By: Bennett Loudon October 13, 2022 0

The Fourth Department has reinstated a lawsuit filed in the New York State Court of Claims seeking damages for injuries suffered when a snowplow collided with another vehicle.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo