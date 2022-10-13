Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 5, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 5, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 5, 2022         68 14420 NORTHROP, STEVEN R to NORTHROP, STEVEN R et ano Property Address: 23 CLOVERWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12729 Page: 0170 Tax Account: 069.10-4-8 Full Sale Price: $0.00 RAYBURN, SUSAN A et ano to 3720 REDMAN RD LLC Property Address: 936 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo