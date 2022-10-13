Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded August 31 & September 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 31, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT ARTS GENERAL CONTRACTOR 2090 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - WASHINGTON, DAVID D 2090 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ANDRES AUTO 2037 NORTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - JONES, ANDRE DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE BEAUTIFUL ...

