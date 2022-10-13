Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 30-31 & September 1, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 30-31 & September 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded August 30, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT FLORIDA ONE INVESTMENT GROUP CORP et ano 3105 NORTHWEST 107 AVENUE SUITE 400, MIAMI FL 33172 Favor: SKYFI CAPITAL PARTNERS INC Attorney: ZAKHARYAYEV, STEVEN ESQ Amount: $65,310.00 FRESH DELIVERY INC et ano 811 WILSHIRE BOULEVARD SUITE 1711, LOS ANGELES CA 90017 Favor: PAYCHEX INC Attorney: CLAIRE G BOOP ESQ Amount: $172,563.15 GRIFFIN, ...

