Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded August 31, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded August 31, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 31, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN FERRARO, DONNA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $71,419.27 RITZEL, GARY A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $504,843.38 LIEN RELEASE BEEBE, ELISHA D Favor: USA/IRS 81 BARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 BEEBE, ELISHA D Favor: USA/IRS 81 BARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 DIVINCENZO, GARRETT Favor: HMS INC EDLICH, DIANA B Favor: USA/IRS 33 GENTIAN WAY, FAIRPORT NY 14450 GRANT, DAVID M Favor: USA/IRS 227 GENESEE ...

