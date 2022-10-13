Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded October 5, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 5, 2022       82 NOT PROVIDED BISTROVICH, MARY T Property Address: 929 SURREY HILL WAY, HENRIETTA NY Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 CAUDLE, REBECCA L & HALL, REBECCA L Property Address: 942 WHITNEY RD, SWEDEN NY Lender: US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $90,636.00 SCHIFF, MILAGROS Property Address: 77 EVERGREEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ...

